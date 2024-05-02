Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.25-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63-$4.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.72. The company had a trading volume of 238,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,905. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

