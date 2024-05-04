EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE EOG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.02. 5,660,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,405. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.