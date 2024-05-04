EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.02. 5,660,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,405. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

