Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Trupanion Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 2,327,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,106. The firm has a market cap of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

