Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.980 EPS.

AEIS traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $97.99. 259,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

