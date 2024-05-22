Tidemark LLC Invests $361,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $487.03. 3,087,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.56 and a 200 day moving average of $451.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

