Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys 576 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $223.60. 308,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

