Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 573 ($7.20). Approximately 145,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.19).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.56. The firm has a market cap of £880.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

