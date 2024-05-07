Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 1.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.12 ($18.41) and last traded at €17.08 ($18.37). Approximately 26,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.80 ($18.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.08 and its 200-day moving average is €17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

