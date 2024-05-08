Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 115,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.