Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,992 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

