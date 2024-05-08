VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 16,466,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,924,805. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.