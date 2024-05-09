GDS Wealth Management Has $510,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.69. 1,280,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

