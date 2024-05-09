iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 166,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 156,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,189. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

