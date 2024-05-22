Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Sells $68,134.50 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hardy Louis Griffin III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.12. 121,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,867. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $133.71.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Innospec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

