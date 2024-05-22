The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $188,166.10 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 467,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Honest by 25.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 217,721 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 973.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

