Insider Selling: Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Sells 12,135 Shares of Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nextracker Trading Up 13.6 %
Nextracker stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,089,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,441. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
