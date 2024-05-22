Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $428,850.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 727,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Natixis lifted its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

