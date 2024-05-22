Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $760.62. 432,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $678.68 and its 200-day moving average is $643.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,387,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cim LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 578.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.