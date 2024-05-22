Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Acquires $387,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,975,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,617,618.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 0.4 %

LAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,865. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

