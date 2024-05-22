Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.73

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 65453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Epiroc AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.