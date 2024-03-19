UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 55.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.