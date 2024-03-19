UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.