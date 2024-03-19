Wells Fargo & Company Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $25.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 55.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 344,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.