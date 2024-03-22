WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.28

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 297000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.