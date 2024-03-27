Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. 6,990,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,335,918. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

