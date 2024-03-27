Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,813. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

