Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Up 2.5%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 156,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 38,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAVVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.