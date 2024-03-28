Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Up 2.5%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 156,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 38,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAVVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Further Reading
