FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stake Lessened by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,365 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

QJUN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 343,084 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.78.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

