Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $561.23. 4,332,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.54 and its 200 day moving average is $519.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.