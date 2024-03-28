EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 16.9%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 21,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 3,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

