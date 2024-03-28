IDEX (IDEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.72 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $76.18 million and $8.72 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

