Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $119.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $94.66 or 0.00134505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.00822324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00060221 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,673,462 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

