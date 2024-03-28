Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 189,670 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

TMUS stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. 3,919,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,269. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

