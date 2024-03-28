Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Down 10.9%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 123,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 73,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$75.48 million and a PE ratio of -29.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00. In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00. Also, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 303,500 shares of company stock worth $323,175. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

