Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $345.02. The stock had a trading volume of 983,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,730. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

