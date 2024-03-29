Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.43. 2,028,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $367.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

