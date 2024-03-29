Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $259.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $198.61 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

