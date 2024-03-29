WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Trading Up 1.6 %

WYY opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.