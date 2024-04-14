ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 98.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $24,728.67 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010865 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.53 or 1.00098873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00202462 USD and is up 477.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $49,903.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

