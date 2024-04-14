Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $126.47 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $126.47 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.50 or 0.00013094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,884,825 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.