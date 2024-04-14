CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $918.86 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00015695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $918.86 million and $875,415.60 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.53 or 1.00098873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00089849 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,212 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 10.73206693 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,135,707.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

