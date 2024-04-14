Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (ERELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTC:ERELY remained flat at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

