Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

REG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. 1,985,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

