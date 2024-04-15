Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Baijiayun Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 34,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Baijiayun Group has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

