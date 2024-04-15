Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Price Down 40%

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) dropped 40% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Chase Packaging Trading Down 40.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
