Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTC:ERELY)

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance
ERELY stock remained flat at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
