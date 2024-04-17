Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,054,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.