Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51.
