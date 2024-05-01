Crescent Sterling Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,843. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

