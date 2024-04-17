Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares changing hands.
Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.
Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
